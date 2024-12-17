A driver parked in front of a woman witnessed her intentionally damaging another person's car after getting out of hers

The video went viral after being shared on the video-streaming platform TikTok

The lady's carefree attitude after damaging the vehicle left social media users disappointed, while others were enraged

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A driver saw a woman damaging a car parked next to hers in a parking lot. Image: @barstoolsports

Source: TikTok

An astonishing moment in a parking lot sparked outrage after a grown woman was captured intentionally denting another person's car.

The video went viral after being captured and shared on TikTok under the user handle @barstoolsports. It reached 10M views as social media users expressed outrage over disregarding another person's car.

The woman is caught in action

The video shows the mama exiting her car with a walking cane in one hand. She opens her car door and deliberately bumps it against the car parked next to hers, not once, but twice, leaving a noticeable dent on the other vehicle's door. After causing the damage, she walks away, seemingly unbothered.

Watch the video below:

Social media users call out the mama for her behaviour

The video sparked an uproar among TikTok users, with many expressing disappointment in the woman's actions. Some encouraged the video recorder to report the incident, and some were concerned about the mama's attitude.

User @Eilyk commented:

"Some people are just haters for no reason. So sad."

User @liz asked:

"That’s more than enough space; why is she mad 😂?"

User @DaveWilly said:

"If I caught her doing that to my vehicle, that cane would go somewhere very unpleasant!"

User @Lisa shared:

"That car move was so unexpected, I can’t stop laughing! 😭 What a wild moment!"

User @MerriWilliams added:

"She chose violence today."

User @bellissimareina noted:

"If older people aren't fighting the employees inside, they're always fighting elsewhere😂."

3 Other Briefly News car articles

A man used a plunger and hot water to fix a dent in her boss's car, and social media users were impressed.

A clip of three guys from Polokwane praying for a car at the dealership left Mzansi very touched.

SA YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza was frustrated after someone damaged his car, leaving It with minor dents.

Source: Briefly News