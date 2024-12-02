“Looks Good to Me”: Man Uses Hot Water and Plunger to Fix Dent in Boss’s Car in Video
- A TikTok account showed a video of a man taking a dent out of the door of his boss's vehicle
- The innovative man used two household items to quickly solve a problem that would've cost thousands of rands
- Many social media users in the post's comment section were impressed with how the man solved his car troubles
These days, many people skip the mechanic and turn to creative solutions for car problems. One man demonstrated an innovative method to remove a dent, impressing a few online viewers with his skills.
Car trouble solutions
The TikTok meme account @thecoralmemes uploaded a video on the app showing people how a man used hot water from a kettle and a plunger to fix the dent in his boss's car.
The quick thinker isn't the only person who solves his car troubles innovatively. Briefly News also reported about a man who used a rope for his car's snapped accelerator cable.
The man who had his boss's vehicle poured the hot water onto the dent in the car's door, later using the plunger to pull it out and make it look like nothing ever happened.
The post's caption read with humour:
"Looks good to me."
Watch the video below:
Internet reacts to car's dent removal
While it is still unfortunate that unharmful accidents happen, sometimes the outcome is better than expected.
A few social media users took to the video's comment section to share their thoughts about the man's innovative technique to solve a problem quickly.
@weskoppies_legit jokingly said to app users:
"This isn't his first time."
@ghost_1cpt, who liked the minute-long clip, stated:
"Very impressive."
@the0nlyjimmy thought of the worst scenario and commented:
"Imagine if the paint had to come off."
@peralez50 laughed and told the man:
"You just gave me a business idea."
@furry.hentaii got real and said to the online community:
"And when you look at it with a light, you will see the parts that bent a little."
@enza_za shared with the public how they got a dent out of a car:
"I once pulled out a deep dent in my brother's car after sticking a bunch of duct tape in the centre and pulling on it slowly. It was one of those, 'Wow, that actually worked' situations."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
