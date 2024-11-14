A group of residents in Cape Town survived a car accident on the N2 after a person crossed the road

The person intentionally put themselves in danger, however, they also survived the accident

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing positive messages to the survivors

Cape Town residents came out of an accident alive. Images: @ncumisamamzondi

Source: TikTok

A group of people got into an accident on the N2 in Cape Town. Luckily no one passed away.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @ncumisamamzondi, the woman and other people who were in the car can be seen sitting on the N2 with shock after they drove into someone who crossed the road seeing that cars were speeding.

The car that they were in was severely damaged and it is by luck and God's grace that they made it out alive. The person they drove into also made it out alive.

Cape Town residents survive car accident on N2

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens thank God people survived

The video gained over 500k views, with many online users happy that the people survived the accident. See the comments below:

@Lonwabo asked:

"Vele why can't we get free counselling after a car crash? because I still have PTSD after being in one 3 diff times and seeing people die🥺."

@Mamabo 🥰 expressed:

"Kutheni ngathi ugityiselwe from the bridge nje what happened 😳🥺... Thank God you are safe." (Why do you look like you fell from the bridge? Thank God you are safe)

@Lehlohonolo wrote:

"God is great all the time 🥺."

@Site Joseph Apostolic Church.. commented:

"Askies Sisi....sibonga uMdali.🙏" (Sorry sister, we are thankful to God)

@Anna said:

"Thank you Jesus for surviving 🙏 🥰🥰🥰 get well soon my dear."

