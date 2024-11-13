A group of five friends were in a tragic accident with a Tesla Model Y and only one survived

A Tesla Model Y claimed four lives after doors filed to open. Images: @Bill Bugliano, @picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

A group of five friends were travelling in a Tesla Model Y when they got into an accident and crashed.

According to The Daily Mail, after the car crashed it caught fire and the power went off. As a result, the electronic doors that use a button to open could not open.

One samaritan who saw the incident took a metal pole and broke one of the car's windows and one girl managed to escape. However, her four friends were unlucky - they died in the accident.

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens outraged by the accident

The online community reacted to the story, with many expressing their views on electronic cars. See the comments below:

@Kuko Bajric commented:

"I hope family sue Elon Musk for every penny he got!"

@Lucy Lou expressed:

"Electric cars and scooters are death traps everyone knows to stay away from them."

@Dee Allen wrote:

"My condolences 🙏 And may Yah have mercy on their lives."

@Annette Rose Mcadam commented:

"Rip very much avoided, electric cars are a death trap, same as if you drive or crash into water, these company’s should be made accountable for their deaths x love to the family’s in pain right now."

@Vicky Emptage said:

"Always carry a hammer then you can break the glass in an emergency make sure all the glass out climb out of the window there is always way out of the car if your car catches on. Fire and you can't reach the handle manually."

