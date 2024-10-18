DJ Kotin Survives Car Accident While Travelling to a Gig in Jozini: “I’m Lucky to Be Alive”
- DJ Kotin, real name Siyabonga Zikode, survived a car accident on the N3 while on his way to a gig in Jozini, KwaZulu Natal
- The accident occurred when a Quantum crashed into his VW Caravelle T5, leaving his car with a puncture and dents
- DJ Kotin revealed he was stranded for hours waiting for help and highlighted the risks of driving at night to gigs
Popular musician DJ Kotin escaped death by a whisker after surviving a car accident. The star said he was on his way to a gig when the tragic incident happened.
DJ Kotin shares details about his accident
DJ Kotin, real name Siyabonga Zikode, is lucky to be alive after surviving a scary car accident. The musician said the accident happened when he was going to a show in Jozini, in KwaZulu Natal.
Speaking to TimesLIVE about the ordeal, DJ Kotini said the accident happened on the N3 when a Quantum crashed into his VW Caravelle T5 and left his car with a puncture and dents. He said:
"I was driving on the N3 between Esikhawini and Mthunzini Plaza when a Quantum crashed into my VW Caravelle T5 and left my car with a puncture and dents. I'm lucky to be alive."
DJ Kotin opens up about being stranded after the accident
The Intozami hitmaker revealed that help took a while to arrive after the accident. He said he had to wait for hours for a toll truck to come and assist him. He also spoke about the dangers of driving at night on dangerous roads on his way to gigs.
