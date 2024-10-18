DJ Kotin, real name Siyabonga Zikode, survived a car accident on the N3 while on his way to a gig in Jozini, KwaZulu Natal

The accident occurred when a Quantum crashed into his VW Caravelle T5, leaving his car with a puncture and dents

DJ Kotin revealed he was stranded for hours waiting for help and highlighted the risks of driving at night to gigs

Popular musician DJ Kotin escaped death by a whisker after surviving a car accident. The star said he was on his way to a gig when the tragic incident happened.

DJ Kotin is lucky to be alive after surviving a car accident. Image: @djkotin

Source: Instagram

DJ Kotin shares details about his accident

DJ Kotin, real name Siyabonga Zikode, is lucky to be alive after surviving a scary car accident. The musician said the accident happened when he was going to a show in Jozini, in KwaZulu Natal.

Speaking to TimesLIVE about the ordeal, DJ Kotini said the accident happened on the N3 when a Quantum crashed into his VW Caravelle T5 and left his car with a puncture and dents. He said:

"I was driving on the N3 between Esikhawini and Mthunzini Plaza when a Quantum crashed into my VW Caravelle T5 and left my car with a puncture and dents. I'm lucky to be alive."

DJ Kotin opens up about being stranded after the accident

The Intozami hitmaker revealed that help took a while to arrive after the accident. He said he had to wait for hours for a toll truck to come and assist him. He also spoke about the dangers of driving at night on dangerous roads on his way to gigs.

