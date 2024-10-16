A deadly crash on the N2 in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal, has claimed the life of one person

The crash on the N2 occurred in the same spot where eight people were killed last week

KZN Transport MEC Siboniso Duma will visit the area to support the families of the victims

One person has passed away after a deadly crash on the N2 in the same spot where eight people passed away last week. Image: @_ArriveAlive.

KWAZULU-NATAL - One person has been killed on a deadly stretch of the N2 in Mandeni.

The fatality occurred when a truck and a car collided early in the morning of Wednesday, 16 October.

A section of the N2 had to be closed to allow rescue operations to occur.

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma confirmed that he sent a team to the site to assist.

Crash occurs in same site as deadly accident

The MEC also confirmed that the crash happened in the same spot where eight people were killed in another accident last week.

At least three school-going children passed away when a seven-seater vehicle collided with a truck.

The occupants of the vehicle passed away instantly, while the truck driver remains in ICU.

The victims of the crash are Banele Sishi (18), Sphelele Ngcongo (27), Simphiwe Ngcongo (25), Sifundo Zikhali (18), Nkanyiso Zikhali (25), Mpumelelo Innocent Dladla (23), Velangenkosi Ncwane (19), and Siphile S Dladla (17).

MEC commits to supporting families of fatal crash

The MEC also confirmed that they would be having a wreath-laying ceremony at the same spot to honour those who lost their lives there recently.

The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, 17 October, at the accident scene between Bridges 17 and 19 on the N2. A memorial service will take place an hour later at the eMaRomeni Sports Field, Mandeni.

MEC Duma also confirmed that he would personally be visiting the families of the eight victims who passed away in the first crash.

“Working with a dedicated team from the Department, we will be with the families from the mortuary – to the residences, right to the cemeteries where the victims will be laid to rest,” he confirmed in a press statement.

Mother of accident victims speaks out

In a related article, the mother of three boys killed in the deadly Mandeni crash has spoken out.

The victims were among eight killed when a seven-seater vehicle collided with a truck on the N2.

Briefly News reported that the mother was remorseful over her sons’ conduct which contributed to the crash.

