14 learners were injured when a bakkie transporting learners collided with another bakkie

The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have both experienced deadly crashes in recent days

South Africans are questioning what's going on in the two provinces following the latest crash

What’s happening on South Africa’s roads?

That’s what many are asking following another crash in the country, this time in the Eastern Cape.

14 scholars were injured when a bakkie they were travelling on the back of was involved in a head-on collision with another bakkie.

Thankfully, no fatalities were reported.

Mechanic was transporting learners to school

According to information, learners were going from Oyster Bay Farm to Humansdorp High School when they were involved in the accident.

The learners were forced to sit at the back of a bakkie after the bus they usually travel on broke down on the way to pick them up.

When a local mechanic couldn’t fix it in time, he decided to take the pupils to school with his bakkie.

Numerous accidents on KZN and EC roads

The latest accident follows on from another deadly crash in the province over the weekend. Seven people were killed and nine others injured when a truck and taxi collided on the N2. The truck driver was later arrested.

KwaZulu-Natal has also witnessed some deadly crashes on late, with eight being killed during an accident in Mandeni. At least two of the victims were school pupils.

Four others were also killed over the weekend when a bus travelling from the Eastern Cape to KZN rolled down an embankment. The bus was found to be unroadworthy, and the driver was arrested.

South Africans share their thoughts

Many social media users have questioned what’s happening with the two provinces, while others questioned why so many schoolchildren were suddenly involved in accidents.

Gladys Malesa said:

“Last week it was KZN, now this. We need to pray for our kids. l wish all of them a speedy recovery.”

Tisetso Mdluli added:

“Better to let your kids go to school locally than travelling nowadays. It's rough out there.”

Mmapula Stephina said:

“Eastern Cape and KZN...Lord we pray🙌🙏 Ameen.”

Ta Vee asked:

“Bakkie transporting school kids now? Isn’t it supposed to be buses?”

Lilita Xametshata said:

“What's with EC and accidents?”

Children injured in collision

In a related article, Briefly News reported that 18 people were injured during a head-on collision.

Many of those injured in the crash were children who were on their way to school.

The incident left South Africans dismayed at the amount of children becoming victims of road accidents.

