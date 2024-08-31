A fully loaded taxi ferrying 16 MK Party members overturned and caught fire in KwaZulu-Natal, killing six and injuring 10

The party offered condolences to the families of the accident victims, with the EFF in the province also offering sympathy

National organiser Floyd Shivambu announced that the party would pay the families compassionate visits on Sunday

A minibus taxi with 16 MK Party members on board crashed and burned, killing six and injuring 10. Image: @ZANewsFlash, @SakhiNxumalo

Source: Twitter

DURBAN — Six uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party members died in a fatal minibus taxi accident along the notoriously dangerous Ntunjambili bends on Saturday.

The accident reportedly happened between Estcourt and Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, en route to a commemorative event.

6 MK Party members killed, 10 injured in crash

The taxi crashed and overturned with a full load, catching fire and killing several passengers while injuring ten others.

MK Party released a statement expressing sadness over the tragic accident.

"The accident happened at about 11:00 on the way to KwaDakw'udunuse to attend a celebratory event. Ten other injured members were rushed to the hospital for further medical care and monitoring," said the party.

"The party leadership sends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the next of kin [of the deceased] and further assures them they will receive our full support during these trying times."

National organiser Floyd Shivambu posted to his account that the party would pay compassionate visits to the families.

"We are deeply saddened and will visit the families on Sunday, 1 September 2024," he wrote.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the province also expressed its condolences.

"We are saddened by the unfortunate event and understand that the loss of life in such sudden and tragic circumstances is deeply painful. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, friends, and the entire MK Party community during this difficult time," the party said.

"We urge the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this accident and ensure that the appropriate measures are taken to prevent [similar] tragedies in the future."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News