An EFF regional leader has been killed during a protest by disgruntled Alexandra residents in Johannesburg

Moshe Mphahlele was reportedly shot dead after being struck by a police bullet aimed at dispersing a crowd

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the South African Police Service was not involved

JOHANNESBURG — An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy secretary in Johannesburg was killed in a police crossfire during a protest in Alexandra township on Sunday.

The party's regional leader Moshe Mphahlele reportedly died after being struck by a police bullet aimed at dispersing a disgruntled crowd that had gathered, EWN reported.

EFF regional leader killed

Briefly News understands the protest was over the occupation of flats in the suburb of Bramley.

Mphahlele was an EFF regional leader and councillor.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told Briefly News the Public Order Police (POPs) did not respond to the protest.

He said the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) were understood to be at the scene to control the protest.

"Notwithstanding verifying [the facts], I can confirm that SAPS was not part of the operation. However, if a person was killed because of police action, SAPS will have to investigate the incident and refer it to IPID [Independent Police Investigative Directorate]," Masondo said.

