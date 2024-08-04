Gauteng's SAPS arrested two people for the alleged trafficking of 90 Ethiopians who were found in Sunnydale Ridge, Johannesburg

Police discovered the room crammed with people while searching for a kidnap for random victim who was found in the same space

The pair was charged with kidnapping and trafficking and would appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court soon

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The SAPS arrested two people linked to the alleged trafficking of 90 undocumented Ethiopians found in Sunnydale Ridge, Johannesburg. Images: Stock Images. Image for illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

Gauteng police arrested two alleged human traffickers after rescuing 90 undocumented Ethiopian nationals in Sunnydale Ridge, Johannesburg.

Undocumented Ethiopians found in cramped room

The discovery was made by the @SAPoliceService multi-disciplinary Special Task Force, which was tracing a kidnapping for ransom victim, who was also kept in inhumane conditions with the other captives:

According to a statement by the SAPS, a probe was launched to determine how the 90 was trafficked into the country. Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the kidnapping victim who was snatched in Benoni on 30 July 2024:

“His kidnappers immediately started demanding hundreds of thousands of ransom money from his family.”

Mathe said the two alleged traffickers were charged with kidnapping and human trafficking and were expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court soon.

Mzani calls for a mass deportation

Many netizens called on the South African government to deport the rescued foreign nationals.

@TieOnto asked:

“What are these illegal East Africans being brought into SA to do? What critical skills are they bringing with them to better SA?”

@AquaSereia suggested:

“Raid all hijacked properties in JHB; you will uncover a lot.”

@SikhoPhilani wondered:

"allegedly being kept against their will, jiki jiki, they've been given asylum in this country😔. What war is going on in Ethiopia? Why can't we force the Ethiopian Embassy to pay for the full deportation cost of these guys?”

@AdilMohau said:

“It's a lie that they were kept here against their will.”

@jun1or_believer stated:

“Crazy to think how inhumane people are.”

Source: Briefly News