An employee of the Department of Home Affairs in the Free State was arrested and appeared in court on charges of fraudulently issuing IDs to undocumented persons

He allegedly worked with an undocumented foreign national who was convicted, and together with his girlfriend, they reportedly sold IDs for R10,000

South Africans were upset at the South African's actions, and some called for him to be charged with treason

Tebogo Mokwena

A Home Affairs employee appeared in court for reportedly selling IDs. Image: Boonchai Wedmakawand

Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE — A Department of Home Affairs employee was arrested and appeared in court for allegedly selling IDs to undocumented foreign nationals.

Home Affairs official arrested

According to News24, Pheelo Mosemaka appeared before the Lindley Magistrates Court on 30 July on charges of fraudulently issuing IDs to undocumented foreign nationals. Mosemaka reportedly worked with an undocumented foreign national, Saddam Hussein, who was also convicted previously of pretending to be a South African.

Mosemaka and Hussein reportedly worked with Hussein's girlfriend, Maseiso Makhanya, who was also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting an undocumented foreign national. Mosemaka reportedly sold IDs to the tune of R10,000. Hussein and Makhanya had a previous encounter with the law when Hussein was convicted of pretending to be a South African. Investigations into this case led them to Mosemaka. They are expected to make their first appearance on 9 September before the Bethlehem Regional Court.

South Africans furious

Netizens commenting on @News24's tweet were visibly upset at the man's alleged crime.

Transporter said:

"Sellouts of the country. Should be locked up to set an example for other scums working at Hoem Affairs."

Truesouthafrican said:

"Home Affairs needs to investigate even the most remote Hoem Affairs office. Corruption there is worse."

Xhamela asked:

"Are there any patriotic employees at Home Affairs?"

GTI lover said:

"He must be fired."

Don't Mind Me said:

"Charge him for treason!"

Sizokthola busts Home Affairs officer for having ID copies

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a Home Affairs officer in the North West was suspended after the TV show Sizokthola busted her.

The woman was found in possession of copies of IDs and documents belonging to Home Affairs. She also reportedly sold IDs for R50,000.

