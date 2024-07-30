Authorities have arrested a suspected drug mule at the OR Tambo International Airport on 30 July 2024

The police reportedly took the man for questioning, and a search of the plane led to the discovery of a cocaine parcel

The Brazilian national was charged with drug trafficking and would appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court soon

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The SAPS arrested a suspected drug mule at the OR Tambo International Airport. Images: SAPS/Supplied and Getty Images/Stock Image.

Source: UGC

Authorities have arrested an alleged drug mule who was believed to have been transporting cocaine worth R1 million at the OR Tambo International Airport on 30 July 2024.

Brazilian man nabbed for drug trafficking

According to a statement by the SAPS, officers were following up on information that a man travelling from Sao Paulo, Brazil, was carrying drugs. Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said when the flight landed, officers identified the suspect and took him in for questioning while another team searched the aircraft and discovered the parcel:

“The cocaine was discovered,wrapped in plastic, leading police to believe that the consignment was strapped to his body.”

Mathe said the Brazilian national was charged with drug trafficking and would appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg, Gauteng, soon.

Mzansi shares its views

Many netizens shared their opinions on the latest arrest.

@HunPapaka said:

"Siyabonga maphoyisa [Thank you officers]."

@Moshe5767 suggested:

"All flights from Brazil and Nigeria must always be treated with suspicion. All passengers must be thoroughly searched."

@lorettadans advised:

"You must destroy that cocaine publicly, and allow the public to have their own appointed witnesses that can testify it's really destroyed. @MYANC @SAPoliceService are not to be truly trusted to NOT sell it to poor South African communities."

@DonaldQuadratic asked:

"Why wasn't he arrested in Brazil?"

@RNaidoo pointed out:

"As long as that border agent from Brazil got his money to let the mule through, now it’s a South African problem…"

OR Tambo drug bust: Brazilian national faces trafficking charges

In related Briefly News, a Brazilian man arrested with 4kg of cocaine strapped on his body appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on 30 July 2024.

Risclif Tadue Ramos was charged with contravening the Drugs and drug trafficking Act.

The authorities arrested Ramos at the OR Tambo International Airport following a tip-off about a drug mule that was scheduled to land on 19 July 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News