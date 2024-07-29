The South African Police Service in Bloemfontein stopped dagga worth R1 million on its way to the Western Cape

The Flying Squad received information that a truck was distributing the dagga, and they moved in to make an arrest

South Africans applauded the police for the arrests as four suspects were arrested and charged with dealing in dagga and corruption

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Cops in Bloemfontein made a huge dagga bust. Images: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE — Members of the Bloemfontein South African Police Service's Flying Squad apprehended four suspects moving dagga worth R1 million from the Free State to the Western Cape.

SAPS nabs dagga distribution

According to the South African Police Service, the police received information that a truck was travelling on the N1 from Gauteng en route to Cape Town in the Western Cape. The vehicle was reportedly distributing dagga to cars. With the assistance of the Trompsburg Highway Patrol, the men and women in blue sprung into action.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

When the police pounced on them in Edenburg, the truck was found with a VW Polo parked next to it. The police searched the VW, and when they found nothing, they searched the truck. They discovered dagga hidden between boxes of stock making its way to the coast. The occupants of the VW tried to bribe the officers with a large amount of money, and the police arrested them. They charged them with corruption and dealing in dagga.

Spithj Africans celebrate SAPS' work

Netizens on Facebook were impressed with the police's work.

Rosa van Tonder ssid:

"Well done, SAPS."

Confidence Ithalande Nyokong said:

"Good work indeed."

Jan Engelbrecht was also impressed.

"Good work," he said.

Brazilian national arrested for drug trafficking

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Brazilian named Riscliff Tadue Ramos was caught with 4 kilograms of cocaine on him.

He was nabbed at the OR Tambo International Airport Airportlice received a tip-off ttip-offwas expected to land. Hw was charged with contravening the Drug and drug trafficking Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News