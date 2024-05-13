A truck driver faces possession of drugs charges after drugs worth over R3 million were seized in his truck

A joint operation has helped stop the illegal drug trade and trafficking

In another operation, Public Order Police Cape Town deployed in Mitchells Plain also busted two suspects with mandrax tablets Western Cape Police seize R3million worth of dagga and mandrax from Truck driver. Images: Supplied

Continued efforts to combat the illegal drug trade in the Western Cape have resulted in significant success as law enforcement officers apprehended a truck driver on the N1 in Laingsburg on Thursday.

The arrest, made in connection with the transportation of drugs valued at approximately R3.54 million, marks a significant blow to drug trafficking operations in the region.

In a post on X the South African Police Service congratulated the joint operation between the Rural Flying Squad and Laingsburg SAPS for this bust

Joint operation patrols

According to information provided by authorities, members of the Rural Flying Squad deployed in Laingsburg, in collaboration with Laingsburg SAPS, conducted high-density patrols on the N1 national road when they made the crucial interception.

Acting on instinct, officers pulled over a truck for inspection, which led to the discovery of illicit substances hidden within.

Ten packets containing mandrax, along with eight boxes containing compressed dagga, were seized during the search.

Truck driver arrested

The subsequent arrest of a 42-year-old male suspect, who now faces charges related to drug dealing, underscores the diligent efforts of law enforcement in combating the proliferation of narcotics in the area.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Laingsburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer the charges brought against him.

Western Cape police management commended the officers involved in the operation for their unwavering commitment and vigilance, emphasising the importance of such efforts in dismantling criminal networks involved in drug trafficking.

Another bust and operation

In a parallel operation, police raided an address on Hercules Street in Woodlands, discovering and confiscating mandrax tablets.

According to Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, a 39 year old female suspect was apprehended on charges related to drug trafficking.

Both suspects are expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates' Court to face the charges brought against them.

The patrol team was occupied with their rounds when they acted on a tip regarding drug transactions on Pasteur Street in Woodlands.

They then went to the specified location, gained entry to the residence, and seized a shipment of narcotics along with money. A grown man was apprehended and charged with drug dealing.

