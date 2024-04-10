The JMPD arrested a 39-year-old foreign national who was found in possession of drugs valued at R700,000

The woman was nabbed after police received information about people distributing drugs to communities around Jo'burg

Officers were reportedly tracing the woman's husband, who was identified as the primary suspect

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years. Do you have a political story you would like to share? Email zingisa.chirwa@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Jo'burg Metro arrested a 39-year-old foreign national who was found with R700,000 worth of drugs in the boot of her car. Images: X/@MDNnewss and Getty Images/Stock Image

Source: UGC

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a woman who was found in possession of drugs worth an estimated street value of R700,000.

Woman arrested for drug possession

JMPD's Tactical Response Unit nabbed the 39-year-old foreign national with the drugs in her car in Brackendowns, Alberton.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

According to IOL, police received information about people distributing drugs to local communities on 6 April 2024.

The intel led to the woman's arrest; however, MDN News reported that efforts were underway to apprehend her husband, who is said to be the main suspect.

The woman was facing charges of drug dealing and possession and was being held at the Brackendowns Police Station pending further investigation.

South Africans sceptical about the arrest

Citizens were not convinced that the alleged perpetrator would face the full might of the law.

@Mfoka_Mlangeni said:

“She probably couldn't bribe them as she got her new stock. All I know is that nothing will happen to this product. Her bosses will make things happen. ”

@Mayo6Tee commented:

“As long her face is hidden , she will be out .. she was arrested because someone did not get the alert and decided to send a warning.”

@miss_machika added:

“We all know that this is gonna end up in thin air, the very same police will protect these criminals ”

@SimphiweNd78486 said:

“She will get bail and continue.”

@FMohokare suggested:

“Find her boyfriend or husband, you will uncover more drugs.”

Gauteng Premier Lesufi says substance abuse is killing youth

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi was concerned by the impact of drugs on the youth.

While addressing religious organisations in Boksburg on September 2023, Lesufi revealed that about 600 young people have tragically taken their own lives in the past three months.

Lesufi emphasised the importance for both the government and faith-based groups to unite their efforts in combating drug abuse.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News