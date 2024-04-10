A suspect linked to the murder of a Durban mother and daughter was shot and killed by the SAPS on 9 April 2024

Reports say the police gunned down the man after he attempted to evade them in Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban

South Africans applauded the KwaZulu-Natal police officers for their swift work and commitment to cracking down on criminality

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years. Do you have a political story you would like to share? Email zingisa.chirwa@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

KZN police shot and killed a suspect linked to the 2023 murder of a Durban mother and daughter. Images: X/@DasenThathiah and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

A man believed to be involved in the killing of a mother and daughter in December 2023 was gunned down by the police on 9 April 2024.

Suspect linked to mother and daughter murder killed

According to The Witness, the police took down the suspect in Mount Edgecombe after firing at officers in an attempt to flee.

An report said the joint operation to trace the suspect included the anti-gang unit, Fidelity SIU Metro Police ORS, Magma Security, the DPCI provincial tracking team and Hawks Protection Services.

South Africans commend the SAPS’ swift action

Many citizens applauded the KZN police on their response to the situation and similar altercations with criminals in recent weeks.

@Constitution_94 celebrated:

“ One down. The week has started.”

@Ndi_Muvenda_ pointed out:

“Seem like shooting at police is signing a death warrant.”

@gistwhere applauded the SAPS:

“KZN police standing on business.”

@Miz_Ruraltarain added:

“This is progressive.... criminals who try to undermine police and kill ruthlessly innocent must get their punishment.”

@Qhawe5654 said:

“We appreciate the work of the KZN Police. But they must kill more than one person, it is always nice when you say KZN Police killed 5 suspects."

KZN police takedown suspects in shootout

Briefly News reported that Police in KZN gunned down six suspects in a shootout in Inanda, Durban.

The group was wanted for crimes including murder and business robbery.

Three others, two men and a woman, were arrested after the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News