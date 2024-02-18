Wanted suspects involved in several crimes were wounded and killed in a shoot-out with the police

The suspects attempted to kill SAPS tactical response team members during a foiled cash-in-transit robbery in 2019

Citizens are lauding the authorities for their efforts in stopping the suspects' criminal activities

Two suspects were killed during a shoot-out with the Durban police. Image: Stock photo

DURBAN - Two suspects wanted for their involvement in a series of interprovincial cash-in-transit heists, farm attacks, and house robberies met their demise.

They were killed in a dramatic shoot-out with police officers in Verulam, north of Durban.

Foiled robbery and escape

The suspects, part of a group of 15 members, were implicated in an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Nkandla back in August 2019, reported TimesLIVE.

The suspects were arrested but decided to skip court proceedings after they were granted bail.

Face off with the police

The SAPS tactical response team, the Hawks, and private security officers acted on intelligence and intercepted the suspects' vehicle on Jabu Ngcobo Drive.

In a desperate attempt to evade arrest, the suspects opened fire on the police, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Manhunt for suspect underway

While two suspects were fatally wounded in the shoot-out, one managed to escape the scene with a rifle in hand.

A large-scale manhunt is currently underway to locate and apprehend the fleeing suspect.

SA praises SAPS officers

South Africans are praising the authorities for closing in on the suspects and ending their crime spree.

Sipiwo Pahlane said:

"Well done SAPS! They won't be seeking any bail now."

Letty Melanin wrote:

"Police in KZN collect problematic souls."

Makhosandile Mbulawa posted:

"Our weak justice system is the cause of crime in SA. Criminals commit horrible crimes and get a light sentence then parole. Well done SAPS, justice is served."

Graham Dorney commented:

"Give those SAPS a Bells."

Terrence Pat added:

"Azikhale Cele."

3 West Gang members killed in shootout

In another article, Briefly News reported that Kwazulu-Natal's South African Police Service shot and killed three members of the West Gang, known for terrorising residents of Inanda in Durban.

The police cornered the gang members and engaged in a gunfight, where three of the members were slain. The gang was believed to be behind more than 50 murders and a string of robberies in 2023 in Inanda.

