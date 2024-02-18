KZN police investigating a murder involving a mother and her child tracked down suspects who fought them

DURBAN - KZN police made some progress regarding a murder case. Multiple suspects went head to head with police officers who were investigating the case of a mother and child.

The police were looking for CIT suspects who were connected to two murders. The police spokesperson of Gauteng, Robert Netshiunda, detailed what had gone wrong.

KZN police kill suspects

According to eNCA, a mother and her child in Inanda, Durban, were murdered. SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda explained that officers were engaged in a gunfight.

The police spokesperson said members of the provincial tracking team tried to speak to the suspects, who then opened fire on them. y. Two died at the scene after they exchanged gunfire. One had a rifle, while the other one ran away. Police have been trying to track down the gang for three weeks.

SA discuss KZN killings

Many people chimed in on the case. Online users applauded the police for a job well done in stopping some of the suspects.

Matured democracy applauded:

"These police officers deserve a bonus. They should be rewarded."

Ester Mahlatse Mamabolo agreed:

"Good job, officers good job."

Fuze Mapholoba Ngcobo cheered:

"This is justice. Well done to the police."

Marima Justice was pleased:

"This is what people want to hear, Justice served very fast, no delays and wasting state resources. No time for magistrate/judges to take bribes and letting them go."

Melo Tlou was impressed with SAPS:

"For the very first time SAPS has done their job"

Sassa Srd Beneficiary lamented:

"KZN is not safe at all and our Government is doing nothing about it, gun shots are becoming the new normal thing for us who live in Durban the ANC government has failed."

Harry Chitopole Chirwa wanted more from SAPS:

"Well done SAPS if you can do like that, crime will not be high."

Jackpuzzle Ndebele Ledwaba added:

"Big up to our officers, keep on fixing our country."

