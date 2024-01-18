KZN police confirm fatal shooting of six suspects in early morning Inanda confrontation

Two men and a 31-year-old woman were arrested as additional suspects

A police officer suffered a minor hand injury from a graze wound

KZN police confirm six suspects shot dead in Inanda shootout. Image: South African Police Service

KwaZulu-Natal police have verified the fatal shooting of six suspects in a confrontation with officers in Emachobeni, Inanda, Durban, during the early hours of Thursday.

Acting on intel regarding the suspects wanted for various crimes, including house robberies, murders, business robberies, and carjackings, the police engaged in the shootout.

Three additional suspects, comprising two men and a 31-year-old woman, were apprehended. Unfortunately, one police officer sustained a graze wound to the hand.

Suspect found with various weapons

According to EWN, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the provincial police spokesperson, stated that upon reaching the residence, police officers encountered a barrage of bullets, prompting them to retaliate.

"After the exchange of gunfire, six suspects were discovered with fatal gunshot wounds, and an additional three suspects—a 31-year-old woman and two men—were taken into custody. A police officer sustained a minor hand injury from a grazing bullet."

The suspects were found in possession of two rifles, a shotgun, and a vehicle hijacked in December 2023.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is scheduled to visit Inanda police station, where he will receive a briefing on the recent shootout and other criminal activities in KwaZulu-Natal over the last 24 hours.

Mzansi praises law enforcement for their hard work

Leshabane Chana Ngwako Paddy posted:

"They have met their matchmaker. Good job from the law enforcement agencies.

Harry Van Der Merwe expressed:

"What absolutely glorious news! Those 6 will never ever rob again! Well done!"

Nirandran Keegan Naicker stated:

"Eish they will never learn."

