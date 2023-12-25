Cash-in-transit heists were on South Africans’ lips this year as more armoured vehicles were attacked

Some of those who were robbers were either arrested or killed during shootouts with the police

Briefly News compiled a list of some of the most noteworthy incidents of 2023

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Cash-in-transit robbers ran away with money, were arrested and some killed by police in 2023.

Cash-in-transit heists rose in 2023, and South Africa’s private security companies had their hands full battling the growing crime trend. Briefly News compiled a list of some of the most notable heists of the year.

4 Cash-in-transit robbers arrested

The Hawks led a sting operation that resulted in four cash-in-transit robbers being arrested for stealing R8000 cash from an armoured vehicle in Malelane, Mpumalanga. The robbers allegedly rammed the car with a Mercedes Benz and caused it to overturn. They then used explosives and made off with R8000 worth of coins. The Hawks hunted them down, and they were arrested the following day.

Cameraman records cash-in-transit heist

A man’s recording skills were applauded after he captured an entire cash-in-transit robbery. The man captured the heist and showed different perspectives. The video shows members of the community running away after hearing shots. A few minutes later, the man captured the residents flocking the van, and another perspective shows him and his associates lying on the floor while witnessing a gunfight.

9 cash-in-transit suspects killed in Sebokeng

Nine suspected cash-in-transit heist robbers were killed, and three were wounded during a shootout with the South African Police Service in Sebokeng, Gauteng. Police followed intel, which led them to the gang. The police went to arrest them when they opened fire. Eight of them died on the scene, while another died from his injuries at a hospital.

Cash-in-transit robbers walk away disappointed

Another diligent South African recorded a cash-in-transit heist as it happened. The video shows how a group of suspects are surrounding an armoured van. Two of them go towards the van, and it looks like they are planting explosives. They step a few metres away, and the armoured vehicle’s doors are suddenly blown off. They flock to the van and walk away with a few money trolleys. Netizens noted that they looked disappointed after the heist.

Fidelity CEO calls on army to fight cash-in-transit heists

Briefly News recently reported that Fidelity’s CEO Wahl Bartmann called on the military to fight cash-in-transit heist robbers.

His call came after it took members of the SAPS to respond to a heist on the N12 in Johannesburg. Bartmann slammed the police for not responding to the scene on time, and police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe defended the SAPS.

