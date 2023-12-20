A suspected house robber got into a shootout with security personnel in Tshwane after allegedly committing a robbery

The suspect was driving a Range Rover, which overturned on the Garsfontein Bridge

The suspect jumped out, started shooting and was fatally wounded when the officers shot back

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Security officers in Garsfontein fatally shot a suspected criminal after a robbery. Images: Douglas Sacha and Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

A suspected criminal faced a security company in a shootout and did not make it out alive. The shootout happened on the N1 in Tshwane, where he was allegedly shot fatally.

Security personnel shoot a suspected robber

According to IOL, emergency personnel were called to the scene of a car crash on the bridge in Garsfontein. When they arrived, they found a few security vehicles securing the scene, and another car capsized. When they inspected the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. Police reported that a house robbery had just taken place in Sinoville, and security officers were alerted to the theft.

The security officers pursued a Range Rover allegedly involved in the robbery. They engaged in a high-speed highway chase, and the Range Rover driver lost control of the vehicle, overturning the N1. He allegedly got out of the car and immediately started shooting at the officers. The officers fired back, and eventually, the suspect was fatally wounded. The cops found a gun with the serial number removed next to the suspect’s corpse.

South Africans share their views

Netizens on Facebook commented on the incident.

Franciska Isaacs said:

“Well done. Please stay safe, SAPS and securities.”

Colin Bridger pointed out:

“Let it be a warning to any other thugs.”

Police involved in a shootout with CIT robbers in Durban

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that four suspected cash-in-transit heist robbers were killed after they got involved in a police shootout.

The Hawks led a joint operation after the suspects allegedly committed a spate of cash-in-transit heists in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The cops hunted them down and tracked them to a hideout in Kwa Mashu. The officers let the suspects know that they were on the property, but the suspects allegedly responded by opening fire.

The police fatally wounded four of them, and they found various weapons on the scene, including an AK-47 automatic rifle and explosives.

