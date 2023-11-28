Five suspects who were about to rob a bank in Carletonville were killed in a shootout with the Hawks

The Hawks led a joint operation where they followed the suspects as they staked a couple of banks out

When the cops approached them, they opened fire on the N14 in Ventersdorp, and the cops responded in kind, leaving SA satisfied that the robbers were off the streets

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist

The Hawks were praised after shooting and killing would-be robbers on the N14. Images: @Abramjee

South Africans applauded members of the South African Police Service after five suspected bank robbers were fatally wounded following a shootout with the police. The incident took place just as the suspects left Carletonville. Mzansi was relieved that the alleged suspects were stopped in their tracks.

Cops staked would-be robbers

According to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the incident occurred on the N14 Ventersdorp Highway, where one female suspect was apprehended. Abramjee posted on his account, @Abramjee, where he shared more details. Police allegedly received word that the suspects were en route to commit a robbery in or near Carletonville and were driving a white VW Polo and a silver-grey Toyota. Cops monitored their behaviour and allegedly observed them driving around various banks.

Robbers and cops in a shootout on N14

As they left the area, the Hawks Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS). The Gauteng Traffic Saturation unit, Gauteng Traffic Choppers and other stakeholders approached the suspects and stopped them. The suspects immediately opened fire, and a shootout occurred between the two sides. Five suspects who were between the ages of 25 and 35 were wounded fatally, and a female suspect survived. She was arrested. Read the tweet here.

Netizens clapped for law enforcement for dealing decisively with them and fighting fire with fire.

Zwide kaLanga said:

“Law enforcement was well-prepared for this mission.”

One time hlephola alleged that he knew them.

“This is the same gang that killed an officer in Tembisa last week. There was also a female among them, and they are trigger-happy.”

Cyril.Zuma wrote:

“Every single police officer that took part in this shootout should be awarded with the Order of Mendi. They have done the citizens of SA proud.”

Lephans exclaimed:

“I wish this thing could happen every day up until 2nd of Jnuary. Then we will have a peaceful 2024 in RSA.”

Cash-in-transit robbery suspects killed in shootout with KZN cops

In a related incident, Briefly News reported that four cash-in-transit robbery suspects were gunned down after a shootout with the police.

The incident happened in Kwa-Zulu Natal, a joint operation between the KZN police and the Hawks. Police arrived at a house in KwaMashu, and the suspects immediately opened fire. The police returned fire and shot them down, earning Mzansi’s praise and respect.

