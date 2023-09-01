A shootout in Makhado Limpopo resulted in the deaths of 18 people on Friday, 1 September

The deadly shootout occurred in the aftermath of an alleged shootout

National Police Commission General Fannia Masemola is on route to the scene, after which more details will be released

MAKHADO - 18 suspects have been gunned down in a shootout with Limpopo police in Makhado.

18 suspects have been killed in a shoot-out with police in Makhado, Limpopo. Image: Stock image& Darren Stweart

Source: Getty Images

The incident took place on Friday, 1 September, following an alleged cash-in-transit heist in the area, eNCA reported.

According to a statement seen Briefly News, the National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya are on the way to the scene, and more details will be released.

This is a developing story

Mzansi shocked by Limpopo shootout

Below are some comments:

@DivineTime2All exclaimed:

"SERIOUSLY? 18 killed, what the..."

@dovhaniharold said:

"If this, 18 are members of the Tshisole group, which is responsible for serious crimes in the Thohoyandou area. Good riddance for bad rubbish."

@Mankaswa complained:

"There is something wrong with this country Haaibo."

@JHBBooyse added:

"More people die in SA every day than in the so-called war in Ukraine."

@SilenceIsCompl remarked:

"Surprised to learn SAPS has so much ammo!!"

@Hobote28 stated:

"They were amateurs, they should have joined politicians, they would have been more successful."

@MsKabzela added:

"18... as in Eighteen in a shootout w/ SAPS? It's a bloody Friday mos."

Cash-in-transit robbers strike twice 20 minutes apart in Pretoria

In a recent story, Briefly News reported that cash-in-transit robbers worked overtime in Pretoria on Monday, 17 July and managed to attack two vehicles.

The first incident occurred on the N4 between Simon Vermooten Road and Rossouw Street at around 17:20. The aftermath of the incident was also captured on camera and posted on social media.

According to National Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the criminals were driving a white BMW E90, which they rammed into the van, causing it to overturn.

