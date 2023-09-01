Moja Love's Xolani Khumalo and his foundation are mobilising an anti-drug march to the Union Buildings

The presenter of the popular show Sizokthola is motioning for the implementation of the national drug master plan

His plea was received by a battalion of netizens who are ready to fight the scourge of drugs in the country

Xolani Khumalo has invited South Africans to join him on a march to the Union Buildings on 15 September. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

Moja Love's TV host, Xolani Khumalo, has pleaded with South Africans to join forces in fighting the alarming rate of drug abuse in the country by mobilising a march to the Union Buildings.

Xolani Khumalo Foundation mobilises a march to Union Buildings

The anti-drug champion called for Mzansi to join him on 15 September on a march to eradicate the widespread dealing of drugs. He also called for the government to implement a 'National Drug Master Plan' immediately.

The call was announced by X user @AdvoBarryRoux in a tweet captioned:

"A message from The Xolani Khumalo Foundation. This is a match every sober South African should join. #Sizokthola #MojaLoveTv #DrugsMustFall!" .

Watch the video below:

Tweeps ready to support Xolani Khumalo Foundation

The message was received by eager South Africans who want to join the fight against drug abuse:

@BLACK71890754 said:

"It's about time we stop complaining about the scourge of drugs and do something about it."

@Besabakhe1 added:

"He must also address the ALCOHOL as a drug too. That thing is also killing us the young, I don't know why it is legal."

@Sibeko_brian asked:

"Okay, let’s say we participate, what happens to the drug users that we leave behind our homes and neighbourhood?"

@TebogoMakhubed1 suggested:

"They must appoint you man to deal with these drug issues South Africa yonke."

@Khutsomatjie1 predicted:

"Wait and see the EFF stand against the march."

Sizokthola fans petition at Moja Love studios

In a related Briefly News story, fans of Sizokthola protested outside the Moja Love studios for the channel to reinstate the host.

The show was put on hold after it was involved in the death of a suspected drug dealer during an interrogation of the episode. The show was replaced with season 4 of Uyajola 9/9.

Source: Briefly News