A Mpumalanga woman is working in the mines, a traditionally male-dominated industry, flexed in a video how she handled missionary

She is breaking gender stereotypes and showing that women can do anything they set their minds to

Speaking to Briefly News, WIMSA chairperson Raksha Naidoo says more education needs to be done for young girls to learn about the world of mining

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Mpumalanga woman shares video of her working on machines in the mine. Images:NonkuWalker/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A Mpumalanga woman breaks down barriers by working in the mines, a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Woman mining video trends

The woman showed in a post how she works the machines and does manual labour at her job in the mine. In the video posted on @nonkuwalker's TikTok page, people across South Africa were impressed by the young girls' hustle. Radical transformation is still needed in this field as it is predominately male.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, WIMSA chairperson Raksha Naidoo says:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Data from the Minerals Council of South Africa shows that between April and June 2022 - 18% off employees at mining operations were female. Compared to the same period this year, which has now increased to 25%."

"There needs to be a lot more transformation in the sector. Work needs to be done at all levels of the industry and done as a collaboration between government, mining houses, unions and universities. More education needs to be done for young girls to learn about the world of mining and to get them excited about STEM subjects."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi celebrate woman

People were impressed by the young woman's strength when it came to working these machines.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts:

@Vusimuzi Stumbo Ndala said:

"Sebenza ntombo."

@tutsie aka tapelo 01 commented:

"You bless me, nkosazana."

@Msiphos shared:

"You are looking stannic."

@Mapro_15 commented:

"Which company are you working for, sis?"

@The'Immaculate shared:

"That's what we call Woman In Mining."

@floza said:

"Can a lady work as surface mine attended regardless of their weight or height."

Engineer's life in the mines

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that an exceptional engineer has taken Mzansi by storm, offering a rare glimpse into the fascinating mining world.

Through a series of photos, she looks into life's daily challenges and triumphs in the mines.

Mzansi was impressed by this engineer's journey, which sheds light on the vital role women play in the industry, which is traditionally male-dominated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News