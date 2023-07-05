An exceptional engineer has taken Mzansi by storm, offering a rare glimpse into the fascinating world of mining

Through a series of photos, she provides an intimate look into the daily challenges and triumphs of life in the mines

Mzansi was impressed by this engineer's journey, which sheds light on the vital role women play in the traditionally male-dominated mining industry

Woman shares photos of her engineer's journey at the mining industry. Images: @madamboss11/TikTok.

A woman has captured the attention and admiration of Mzansi by sharing photos of her day working as an engineer in the mining industry.

Captivating engineer gives Mzansi a glimpse of life in the mines

TikTok user @madamboss11 provided a glimpse into her world through captivating images that captured the challenges of her work. In the video she showcases her working from inspecting heavy machinery to conducting site assessments, she displayed a level of expertise and professionalism that defied expectations. Breaking stereotypes and challenging norms, she showcased her skills and passion for the field, leaving a lasting impression on her followers.

Women in the mining industry in South Africa

While there are some improvement in gender equality as seen in this post, women are still vastly underrepresented in mining operations, management positions, and technical roles, and face various barriers

Raksha Naidoo the Chairperson of Women in Mining SA says:

"Data from the Minerals Council of South Africa shows that between Apr-June 2022 - 18% off employees at mining operations were female. Compared to the same period this year, which has now increased to 25%."

Naidoo adds that despite growth there is still a need for transformation in the sector:

There needs to be alot more transformation in the sector. Work needs to be done at all levels of the industry, and done as a collaboration between government, mining houses, unions and universities. More education needs to be done for young girls to learn about the world of mining, and to get them excited about STEM subjects. WiMSA has created a Career Booklet that we use to showcase some of the faces of women in mining, and to help students choose subjects and courses accordingly. But once more women join, it is then up to organisations to truly develop and mentor their careers. Transformation needs to happen for the right reasons, not just to tick a box."

Trailblazing engineer amazes Mzansi

The response from Mzansi was overwhelming, with people expressing their admiration and appreciation for her contribution to a typically male-dominated field.

Aspiring engineers flocked to the comment section:

