Captain Ruth Karauri, a highly respected female pilot in Kenya, has recently opened up about her extraordinary landing experience amidst Storm Eunice at Heathrow Airport

Despite challenging weather conditions, she showcased her exceptional skills by skillfully manoeuvring a Kenya Airways Boeing 787

The viral video capturing the landing has brought attention to Captain Karauri's remarkable capabilities and bravery in the face of adversity

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Kenya’s esteemed woman pilot was praised for her work. Images: @thekenyanplanemedia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Captain Ruth Karauri stands out in aviation as a stunning beauty and brilliant mind.

Kenya's celebrated woman pilot Ruth Karauri recounts her memorable landing

As Kenya Airways' most renowned pilot, Captain Karauri made headlines for her exceptional skills when she, alongside First Officer Ayoob Harunany, successfully landed a KQ Boeing 787 amidst the powerful Storm Eunice at Heathrow Airport. The remarkable landing captured the attention of both aviation enthusiasts and the general public.

Despite the challenging weather conditions and heavy winds sweeping across London, Captain Karauri skillfully manoeuvred the aircraft, showcasing their expertise and precision. The video was posted by@kenyanplanemedia, which reflected on her incredible achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens reflect on Karauri's exceptional landing skills

Captain Ruth Karauri's outstanding landing amidst Storm Eunice is a testament to her expertise, bravery, and unwavering dedication to aviation. Her remarkable skills as a pilot have set a new standard for aspiring aviators and have undoubtedly inspired women across Kenya and beyond.

Peeps flooded the comment section reflecting on her journey a year later:

@peshy shams said:

"The sitting position, lady of dignity everything about her."

@derickkimani commented:

"Africa roars daily but they won't air that on CNN or BBC.This is our lioness."

@Saz said:

"She's a woman of dignity, her sitting posture, dressing code the way she talks... everything about her is just perfect."

@georgekamande815 commented:

"Everything about her shows perfection from her sitting posture, dressing, smile..wow!"

@felahin001 said:

"That's what we call a gentle landing."

TikTok video of woman farmer impresses netizens, shattering gender stereotypes in agriculture

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about an inspirational woman who showcased her life as a farmer and what she does daily on the farm.

The post showcases her impressive skills and knowledge, breaking down the notion that farming is male-dominated.

Netizens were impressed by what she does and flocked to the comment section to ask her questions about how she got into farming.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News