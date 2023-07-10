A TikTok video posted by a young woman about her career choice as a tech consultant has intrigued netizens

The lady shared her passion for technology and explained what she does in the day, which is filled with meetings

Netizens have been captivated by her story, expressing their curiosity and admiration for her career path

Young woman shares what life is like as a tech consultant. Images: @heyitsmeanele/TikTok.

A young woman shared her experiences as a tech consultant, providing valuable insights into her exhilarating job.

TikTok video on choosing to become a tech consultant captivates netizens

As a tech consultant, TikTok user @heyitsmeanele offered a glimpse in a video on what her day is like showcasing the versatility of her role. She also shed light on her number of meetings at work, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and effective communication in achieving success. Whether it's collaborating with developers, engineers, or clients, she highlights the power of synergy in driving impactful results.

Netizens intrigued by young woman's career choice

Peeps were speechless with the number of meetings the young woman had in a day. Her insights shed light on the challenges, rewards, and dynamic nature of being a tech consultant.

People had a range of questions for her:

@LEIGH said:

"How do you become a solution architect?"

@Dyan commented:

"I would think you start off as a PM/ Business analyst."

@BrotherOG said:

"As a tech consultant what is your actual job? if you don't mind."

@Lucky Thapelo Malefo commented:

"What they don’t tell you about corporate is that half the work is meetings."

@Tshiamo Modutwane04 said:

"This is great. what is the average salary of a teach consultant?"

@Mosehla Charles commented:

"You go to work for meeting."

@Agneaux said:

"How do you not fall asleep in those meetings."

