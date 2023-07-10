A young woman has graduated as a lawyer, earning 29 distinctions from the renowned University of Pretoria

With unwavering dedication and a passion for the law, she showcased exceptional academic prowess throughout her studies

Her remarkable accomplishment has left Mzansi inspired by her hard work and dedication to her studies

Young woman shines as a lawyer, securing 29 distinctions from the University of Pretoria. Images: @dontyoulike_oreos/TikTok.

TikTok user @dontyoulike_oreos outstanding achievements have not only positioned her as a rising star in the legal field but her video has also garnered attention and admiration from peers and educators alike. Throughout her university journey, this exceptional student consistently displayed an unwavering commitment to excellence. Her dedication to her studies, coupled with her natural aptitude for the law, allowed her to excel in various subjects and secure an impressive number of distinctions.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed by young woman's incredible achievements

With a perfect blend of intellect, passion, and perseverance, this young woman has set an exemplary standard for aspiring lawyers. Her achievements highlight the immense potential and bright future that lies ahead for her in the legal profession.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to ask for guidance:

@BEVERLY said:

"Sorry if am being too much. I asked God to please show a person who score above 25 distinction to prove it to me I can do it as well."

@Beyonce Knowles commented:

"Maybe it's because I don't even have a textbook and I'm about to take a nap."

@8274 said:

"Congratulations , how I wish they would mention the amount of distinctions a person obtained because it’s a big deal."

@Jenna commented:

"This is my motivation to study for my exam."

@Thato Kunene said:

"I’m here. Ready to learn. Teach me how."

@Lihlelu23 commented:

"Share your secrets with me phela, first year UP student here. I'm dying."

@Gregory_thenerd said:

"I am on my feet showing respect."

Theshaya Naidoo overcomes depression and math challenges, graduates with cum laude, credits mom for success

In similar stories, Brielfy News reported about Theshaya Naidoo who is a shining example of what hard work, determination can do in your life.

The young graduate defied the odds stacked against her and pushed for a better life for her mother and brother.

The 22-year-old has gone on to achieve greatness despite being rejected from her first five degree choices, including BCOM Law.

