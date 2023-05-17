Theshaya Naidoo is a shining example of what hard work, determination and perseverance can do in your life

The young graduate defied the odds stacked against her and pushed for a better life for her mother and brother

The 22-year-old has gone on to achieve greatness despite being rejected from her first five degree choices, including BCOM Law

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Theshaya Naidoo overcame several challenges to graduate with cum laude. Images: Pictures supplied/Theshaya Naidoo.

Source: Original

In an inspiring journey of resilience and determination, Theshaya Naidoo, a 22-year-old Pietermaritzburg resident, defied the odds by graduating cum laude this year. She has now graduated twice with cum laude with 25 distinctions.

From 16% in Math to Graduating Cum Laude Theshaya Naidoo persevered

Her remarkable achievement becomes even more special when considering her challenges, including struggles with depression and anxiety and obtaining 16 percent in matric for maths.

Naidoo says:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"The challenges I faced during my studies were not just limited to academic difficulties. During the COVID-19 pandemic, my mother was retrenched from her job. The stress and worry of not knowing how we would make ends meet made it challenging to focus on my studies."

The cum laude graduate also had to battle her mental health issues and said:

"I also experienced personal and academic difficulties that significantly impacted my mental health. I battled with anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts consistently, making it hard to maintain my focus and motivation to continue my studies."

Theshaya Naidoo at the Golden Key International Honour Society, which recognises academic excellence and provides growth opportunities. Images: Pictures Supplied/Theshaya Naidoo.

Source: Original

Through it all, she attributes her success to her single mother, whose unwavering support and sacrifices made it all possible. Fueled by her determination to overcome these hurdles, she embarked on a transformative journey.

Naidoo pursues her dream of becoming a lawyer

Naidoo was accepted into a Bachelor of Social Science degree, where she chose to major in Law, Criminology and Forensic Sciences. She passed cum laude, which she never thought was possible:

"From the beginning, I had set my sights on a 5-year LLB stream, where I would obtain two degrees in five years. This was an ambitious goal, but I was determined to make it happen."

Through her relentless efforts, she defied expectations. She not only achieved academic excellence but also demonstrated her strength of character.

Naidoo's story reminds us of the power of love, sacrifice, and belief in oneself. As she reflects on her journey, she acknowledges her mother as her guiding light, the driving force behind her success:

"I want to give my mother the life she deserves. She has made countless sacrifices for me, and I feel I am responsible for giving back to her and making her proud."

Young graduate focused on achieving her goals

Naidoo gave advice to people wanting to follow in her footsteps:

"I would encourage young people to never give up on their dreams. Even when faced with setbacks or obstacles, it's important to keep pushing forward and believe in yourself."

She is now focused on pursuing an LLM in medical law and her social media ventures.

North-West University law graduate becomes admitted attorney, poses in front of high court

A beautiful law graduate from North-West University was over the moon about becoming a high court attorney.

The young woman, who holds a Bachelor of Laws, had a huge smile, relishing the win.

Many netizens praised the hard-working sis after the considerable accomplishment and wished her well for the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News