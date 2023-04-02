A law graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand is celebrating after becoming a high court attorney

The hard-working woman looked stunning as she posed outside of the court where she was admitted

So many people congratulated the high-achieving woman and welcomed her to the law fraternity

A gorgeous, dedicated young woman who graduated with her Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Witwatersrand is celebrating a huge win.

Luyanda Mbatha is an admitted attorney. Image: Luyanda Mbatha/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The sis was recently admitted as a high court attorney and posed wearing a beautiful outfit on the day she achieved the milestone.

Luyanda Mbatha shared a snap from her big day on LinkedIn, captioning her post by commemorating the wonderful day:

“Admitted as an attorney of the high court on 17 March 2023.”

Newly minted attorney lauded by peeps

Netizens flooded Luyanda’s post with one word: “Congratulations”. Other LinkedIn users welcomed the legal practitioner to the law fraternity.

The babe’s post got over 1.7k 'likes' and close to 50 reactions online.

Here are some of the top comments:

Alta Els encouraged her:

“Congratulations! You will do very well. I can tell. I am a transcriber and I ‘work’ with lawyers, attorneys, advocates, and so on every day. Welcome to the wonderful world of court cases. I love it!”

Keatlegile Mabena commended Luyanda:

“Congratulations are in order. You deserved this hard-earned success.”

Ahmed Kobue wrote:

“Congratulations on your achievement.”

John Cavern was in awe:

“Bravo!”

Sthakaselo M. reacted:

“Congratulations. Well done.”

Mfundo M remarked:

“Super-duper.”

Zibusiso Mazinyane kindly said:

“Congratulations. We need people like you.”

Thandiwe Tsautse-Mpanza wrote:

“Congratulations, learned friend.”

