A young legal practitioner was so excited about her first court appearance that she shared her amazing milestone online

Rocking all black in her attorney gown, the lawyer looked proud of the accomplishment and posted pictures from the day

Her win motivated many, with some law students expressing how inspired they were by her

A beautiful and brainy lawyer had a pretty huge milestone, sharing that she made her first appearance in court.

The young lawyer is stoked with her win. Image: @matau_rammutedi.

Taking to Twitter, the young lady donned all back in her attorney gown, looking incredibly professional as she smiled brightly in the pics posted online.

Her career progression inspired many law students who are still completing the challenging academic journey.

@matau_rammutedi’s Twitter post read:

“First appearance.”

Let’s peek at the post and some of the best reactions from social media users:

@of_unisex inquired:

“Did you manage to adjourn the matter?”

@migalmaretele joked:

“I just hope I'm not going to need your services anytime soon, my lady. But you are in my diary. Congrats, once again.”

@Ontlametse_B is inspired by her win:

“I'm doing my third year, and it's very tough, but I get motivated when I see things like this. God bless you.”

@Tebatsomankger2 asked:

“How was the experience? You don’t look like someone who was shaking during the address.”

@Unknown199503 flirted:

“I think you also appeared in my dreams.”

@thabisomoyo__ is wowed:

“I'm always happy to see such posts because I'm walking the same journey.”

@Themba_Sydnie wrote:

“Welcome to the noble profession. That is the first of many more to come.”

@Morake_letebele commented:

“Congratulations are in order.”

