One lady garnered a lot of attention on social media after proudly posting about her younger sister becoming a medical doctor

The sweet woman posted a snap of her gorgeous sister, with many social media users complimenting the young lady for her intellect and beauty

Many peeps eagerly asked what the young doc’s name was, with others sending warm wishes for the brilliant woman’s achievement

One beautiful woman is making waves on social media after lovingly posting pictures of her younger sister, who became a qualified doctor.

The lovely big sis penned the sweetest message to her sibling on Twitter, expressing how proud the young woman has made her.

@Kerotse_K’s post read:

“My little sister is a medical doctor. You have made me proud in every way. Counting down the days.”

Let’s have a look at the sweet sister’s post:

Many social media users were utterly taken aback by the stunner’s beauty, asking @Kerotse_K for her sister’s name and social media handle to congratulate her:

@uLuyanda_Gama teased:

“What’s her handle, so we congratulate her?”

@sibekoziyanda added:

“Tagger little sister, hau. Congratulations to her, KK.”

Others were quick to send well-wishes, commending the newly qualified medical doctor:

@RealMrUgly said:

“Reminds me of my favourite episode on Dr House, where he mentioned how a beautiful woman who makes it into such a difficult profession is worth all the praise. Many could have easily used their looks to get an easy buck.”

@ChardonnayGhel noted:

“Beauty and brains. Congratulations to her! Wishing her all the best in her career.”

