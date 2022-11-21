One babe was super excited about becoming a doctor that she posted pics of her win online wearing her stethoscope and white coat

The young hun looked jubilant in the snaps she posted on social media, arms raised high with a huge smile on her face

Many netizens wished her well for the huge accomplishment, complimenting her in the post’s comment section

A young woman relished her victory after bagging her degree in medicine and obtaining the auspicious title of ‘doctor’, posting about her milestone online.

The brainy lady celebrated becoming a doctor. Image: @rhvndzu.

Source: Twitter

The young lady looked incredibly happy in the pictures posted on Twitter, smiling brightly, hands held high in victory, rocking a stethoscope and traditional white coat.

@rhvndzu’s post read:

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.”

Here is the post:

Social media users wished her well for the massive victory, congratulating her on the incredible feat.

Some dudes even tried shooting their shots.

Let’s peek at some top reactions:

@kundizee was lost for words:

“Oh my gosh, congratulations.”

@willy_shau joked:

“Congrats, I have pain.”

@Asandamain reacted:

“Doctor, please diagnose my friend, hle.”

@sitholerr wrote:

“Congratulations, Dr Maluleke and God bless you so much.”

@masenyamakola asked for some medical advice:

"Yazi, Dokotela, I have pain in the back of my neck. Where to?”

@ThatOtherGuy307

“So happy for you. Congratulations on achieving such a huge milestone.”

@V_Class300d noted:

“Congratulations. All the best.”

@gldnXmvsk is wowed:

“Congratulations, my queen, on your Achievement. ‘Dreams do come true. We can win if we want to’.”

@Lesley75148937 commended her:

“Well done.”

@GandangaTino tried flirting:

“I'm single, and you’re single. What are you thinking?”

