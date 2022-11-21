A young lady posted some exciting news on the socials after obtaining a permanent employment opportunity at her place of work

The babe’s amazing milestone garnered a lot of attention online, with close to 3000 online netizens liking her post already, relishing her win

While some social media users wished her well, others noted that they hoped they would too be getting fruitful employment in the near future

A pretty lady posted online about obtaining a permanent job at her place of work, sharing her joy on Twitter, with her post raking in close to 3000 likes thus far.

The beautiful lady is amped about bagging a whole permanent job. Image: @Lesego_M.

The good sis expressed her joy in a Twitter post, noting that the exciting news just made her day.

@Lesego____M’s post read:

“My directors just made my day! Officially a permanent employee.”

The babe’s fantastic news made waves on social media. While some peeps were happy for her, others noted that they wished they would also receive such wonderful news.

Here is the post:

Here are some of the most engaging reactions from tweeps:

@YesuMurena said:

“Congratulations. Let me add to your happiness. You are now my permanent girlfriend.”

@ErnestMoahluli wished her the best:

“Congratulations, and soar like an eagle. Achieve your set goals.”

@Horlawahrle commended her:

“Congratulations, bro. Can't wait to experience this too.”

@TQ_Soulistic02 reacted:

“Congratulations. May your new journey lead to a successful life.”

@PMafuna noted:

“Congratulations, Sego. Well deserved! We thank God!”

@BonkeBooi is wowed:

“God is good.”

@s_phiwemkh_ noted:

“Congratulations, Lesego.”

