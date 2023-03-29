A happy man couldn't help but get up and join Spur staff in singing their lit happy birthday song

TikTok user @kylie_dunywa shared a video of her man living his best life and her cringing

People loved the man's vibe and admitted that the Spur song gets their groove ticking too

One man did what so many of us have wanted to do; he got up and joined Spur staff in singing their vibey happy birthday jam.

If you are from South Africa, you know that being sung to at Spur on your birthday is a rite of passage. It is a moment you cannot avoid and secretly love while dying of embarrassment.

TikTok video shows Mzansi man joining Spur staff in song

As if the whole Spur happy birthday song doesn't bring enough attention, one man made his woman extra uncomfortable by getting up to join the staff in singing. The best part of the TikTok video was that he didn't even know the person they were singing to.

The woman's face is priceless! Take a look:

Mzansi people live for this man's unapologetic energy

Yes, this is the confidence we all should possess, especially in an establishment like Spur, where pretty much anything goes. People took to the comments to back their guy.

Read some of the hilarious comments:

@Dee_Moloi said:

“The fact that he went there to sing and clap hands with them, kills me even more.”

@Rae_08 said:

“He looked more excited than the staff. He’s a keeper.”

@Lee-Ann Kelly said:

“He is genuinely happy for that person!”

@itumeleng_og said:

“Oh but that Spur song is hard to resist.”

@andiswamangcotywa5 said:

“I thought he was one of the staff members.”

@Readytru. Said:

“Team leader that one!”

