A hungry lady visited a Spur restaurant and took videos of the staff doing the most to entertain patrons

The viral clip showed how noisy the restaurant got as the staff members took part in a song and dance

People shared their thoughts about how things are run at Spur in response to the young creator's clip

A lady on TikTok shared a video to complain about the noise at Spur. The video caused a buzz as people reacted to seeing children and adults running around the restaurant.

A woman went to Spur and showed how loud it gets as the staff entertained the children. Image: TikTok/@parleemarcelo

People flooded the comments to discuss the Spur tradition. Many people mentioned how different restaurants such as Pedros, Dros and more are run compared to Spur.

Video of Spur staff playing with screaming kids goes viral

A woman, @parleemarcelo, posted on TikTok and showed people her dining experience. In the video, she highlighted how the servers ran around the restaurant. Watch the video below:

South Africans share opinions about Spur restaurant

Mzansi enjoys seeing others' bad restaurant experiences, but people in the comments said they were not surprised to see their shenanigans because the restaurant is for families. Some online users posted their recommendations for restaurants that are less noisy.

user1386072447018 commented:

"Spur is a family friendly restaurant. I don’t mind all that, if you want some quiteness go to Dros/ Husser grill."

Mpho_mega commented:

"Was it your first time at Spur?"

sibzE commented:

"Lol isn’t this normal Spur behaviour?"

Hoover Zungu commented:

"It is a family restaurant."

Nonhle01 commented:

"I used to work there and usually we did this when there are too many orders. This is to entertain customers so they won't feel the wait."

SabiNkosiyezulu1111 commented:

"I see happy kids and adults. Go join other slay queens in Sandton."

FefeRams01 commented:

"I’d join them."

Lilly commented:

"SORRY THAY YOU NEVER EXPERIENCED HAVING A MEAL AT SPUR. SPUR IS FOR GOOD SPIRITED, FAMILY FRIENDLY PEOPLE."

leesatshabalala commented:

"I love it when they sing and we all join them . The spur at OR Tambo has the best birthday song - they even have a drum."

SATURN commented:

"They’re having the time of their lives. Let them enjoy."

Nhlakah Praise Makha commented:

"It's called having fun!"

Samukelisiwe_NaShabangu commented:

"Family restaurant and I love it shem."

