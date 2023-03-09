The excited squeals of a mischievous toddler have gone viral, with the video receiving over nine million views

A TikTok mom recorded the moment she caught her son splashing water all over the kitchen, and people loved it

The comments were flooded with understanding parents who thought his laughter made up for the mess

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Most of us love peace and quiet, but for parents with toddlers, silence can be scary. A mom on TikTok showed exactly how much mischief a little one can get up to when you turn your back.

TikTokker's son had the time of his life splashing water all over the kitchen. image: @kalireynolds Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The small boy was caught turning his house into an indoor swimming pool, and the internet was in hysterics. Exhausted mother @kalireynolds found her child emptying the water dispenser all over her kitchen floor. She wrote:

"Life with Rhett is so fun. Thankfully his sister caught him and ran to get me."

With the post racking up over nine million views, it seems netizens are thankful he was caught too.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The little boy's adorable squeals of excitement melted social media's heart. Most TikTok parents could relate to the situation.

Watch the video here:

Social media found the situation hilarious and relatable

TikTokkers from all over saw the humour in the situation.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@jnineicocamp thought the whole thing was funny:

"Guess they wanted an indoor swimming pool!"

@angglover had tips for the future:

"This is why I always had to use the lock feature."

@taylornicolecox saw the video as birth control:

"I verbally thanked my IUD for working."

@alwaysanadventuremom decided to change her fridge choice:

"Solidifying my choice for the fridge with the water dispenser inside."

@muhriiiuh couldn't get enough of the laugh:

"He was having so much fun! Those little giggles are worth the cleanup."

Mzansi dad says 3-year-old made him a full English breakfast, Twitter post of kid's alleged cooking gets 1.2M views

While one toddler destroys the kitchen, another one is an "alleged" master in it. Briefly News reported on a man who posted a picture of his full English breakfast on Twitter, claiming his small child had made the meal.

Twitter was not buying the claim, and the jokes started coming. People found the tweet hilarious, adding their jokes to the post about how smart their babies were.

The fake stories ranged from their children discussing nuclear warfare to their unborn babies cooking pap. It seems like everyone was in on the banter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News