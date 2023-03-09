A man posted a picture of his breakfast on Twitter and said that his child created the meal from scratch

The Twitter user's post detailed that his daughter, who's not even five years old, made the meal with no help

Online people were in stitches and added their jokes to the post about their talented babies who can cook

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

After making a bold claim, a gent took to Twitter and had South Africans laughing. The man told people that his toddler had prepared him a full breakfast.

A Twitter user claimed his three-year-old toddler could cook breakfast, and tweeps were in stitches. Image: @Twitter _KB_Mtimande_.

Source: Getty Images

The Twitter post sounded so ridiculous that no one bothered to believe the tweep. Instead, people also made their claims about what their toddlers cooked for them.

Mzansi man has SA laughing about supposed 3-year-old's cooking abilities

A Twitter user, @_KB_Mtimande_, shared a picture of a plate of sausages, toast, beans and avocado. The man behind the account claimed that his three-year-old made the full breakfast at home. See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans crack jokes about Twitter user's post

Mzansi peeps are never shy to call out liars, and people reacted to the post by adding their outrageous claims. The Twitter post got much attention as people continued to clown it.

@Khumalothando19 commented:

"Wait until you meet my four year-old son, we just had a debate on nuclear energy."

@javharsingh commented:

"Haii please show us the video."

@Nefa111 commented:

"People are not honest, a three year old can cook mmmm."

@miss_tamacommented:

"Patiently waiting for my baby to turn three."

@tshegosa2 commented:

"Child labour this one!"

@bxrner_acc commented:

"It’s the lies for me."

Parents share R1 000 baby essentials bill, SA shares budgeting tips

Briefly News reported that a mom made a video to give people an idea of how much she spends. Many people left some tips for the loving mother.

Netizens were generous and commented with recommendations to ease the mother's financial load.

People love to see how others budget for groceries. Parents in the comments helped the mom find cheaper grocery alternatives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News