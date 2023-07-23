A man's attempt to make a romantic move on his female best friend with a bouquet of roses went wrong

The man who hoped to be taken out of the friend zone individually wrapped the roses with R100 banknotes

The outcome of his brave attempt had over 1 million South African people on TikTok dying from laughter

A man made a bold move on his female bestie, only to face a resounding rejection that left the internet in stitches.

The internet can't stop laughing at man's clumsy romantic move

The now-famous TikTok video clocked over a million views, turning an embarrassing situation into a comical tale that people couldn't help but chuckle at.

The man arrived at his friend's place, holding a bouquet of roses wrapped with R100 banknotes. A charming gesture, some might say.

Man's romantic gesture takes a cringeworthy turn

Initially puzzled by her friend's unusual gift, she soon realised his intention when he leaned in for an unexpected kiss. Unfortunately for him, the woman wasn't on the same page and rejected the romantic advance.

Humour played a role in the video's popularity, with people suggesting that a spoonful of shyness could have saved him from the embarrassment.

Watch the video posted by @sonwabiled below:

TikTok users amused by awkwardness between friends

@zekhethelo_1 asked:

"What in the Ghost Hlubi is happening here?"

@carmelswaytoodelulu mentioned:

"Gwababa could’ve saved you from this humbling experience."

@glorickh commented:

"Bro let his intrusive thoughts win."

@duncan7_11 said:

"Kissing before going in for the kiss is crazy."

@jamesmjamero wrote:

"What a humbling experience."

@cnth8Oncreamy shared:

"Me personally bring back my flowers."

@its_skybbes.fw added:

"You forgot to take one teaspoon of gwababa neh?"

@masaling17 wrote:

"Kodwa you gave up easily."

