An incredible video of a strong woman cooking pap in a huge three-foot pot went viral on social media

People called her "wife material" for handling the pot like a pro while stirring the maize mixture over an open fire

The video sparked discussions about the duties that women are expected to perform to make them eligible for marriage

A video of a woman cooking pap. Image: @puseletso371

Source: TikTok

A strong woman cooking pap in a 3-foot pot caused a buzz online. The video sparked discussions about traditional gender roles and redefined what it means to be "wife material."

Woman amazes the internet with pap cooking skills

The woman is seen handling the enormous pot skillfully as she stirs the maize mixture over an open fire using a large wooden spatula.

Viewers were in awe of her ability to manage such a daunting task. The video resonated with many who are familiar with rural life.

TikTok video of woman cooking pap in huge pot goes viral

The footage posted by @puseletso371 earned a staggering 239 000 views and over 7 000 likes.

Many women who watched the video were torn between admiration and the pressure to conform to outdated stereotypes.

While some saw the woman's capabilities as empowering, others felt that the bar for being considered "wife material" had been set impossibly high.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users praise woman who mastered the art of cooking pap

@sheilammotla asked:

"Why is being a wife material always mean being a servant for people?"

@bridgettchewe posted:

"I got married at 29 and didn't even know how to cook, learned along the way."

@matiba_ said:

"Shall never, can't ever, will never be me. I don't do this at home so I won't do it anywhere else."

@younglivinglegend1 asked:

"Can you please marry me?"

@princessshole30 posted:

"If this is what it means to be seen as wife material then ke sharp kampane ka sebe mosadi. "

@sharon_tebele wrote:

"I can never, I will chop salad."

@trustlew added:

"Wow, this is truly a real wife."

@thaboturner commented:

"A woman like that is what every men would want."

