A highly gifted woman in the Eastern Cape is determined to gain as much knowledge as possible as an intern psychometrist

The young lady recently obtained a job at Nelson Mandela University and told Briefly News about her field

Sibonelo Makgatho was initially interested in psychology before gaining a keen interest in the psychometric specialisation

An intelligent, inspiring young lady in Port Elizabeth, in the Eastern Cape has reflected on obtaining a wonderful opportunity at Nelson Mandela University as an intern psychometrist.

Sibonelo Makgatho recently obtained work as an intern psychometrist.

Briefly News recently reported on Sibonelo Makgatho posting about her wonderful employment opportunity.

Now, opening up to Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor, the young lady reflected on her career path and shared more about the field of psychometry.

The intern psychometrist who recently obtained a job loves psychology

Sibonelo explains that while she never anticipated working in the field of psychometry, she had a keen interest in psychology since she was in high school:

“As early as Grade 10, I was certain that I wanted to pursue a career in psychology. To be more precise, my interest was in the field of organisational/industrial psychology.”

The psychometrist then obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at Helderberg College of Higher Education, and an Honours of Arts degree in Psychology at the University of South Africa before making the shift to focus more on psychometry at Nelson Mandela University.

Sibonelo has a multitude of interests and understood that to be successful in her industry of choice, she needed to be strategic:

“Due to the highly competitive nature of professional master's programs in psychology, with limited resources available for training psychologists and the complex nature of the training process, I chose to cast a wider net.

“Consequently, I applied not only for a professional master's program but also for psychometry, a specialised subfield within psychology. This strategy paid off, as I was among the 16 selected few from hundreds of applicants, to be accepted into the psychometry program.”

The Eastern Cape woman shares passion for psychometry

Sibenelo loves how broad the field of psychometry is and its significance in various contexts:

“I have realised how psychometric assessments play a crucial role in aiding recruitment decisions by identifying specific characteristics in candidates.

“Additionally, they help us in effectively placing and supporting students facing challenges by addressing their academic and psychological needs.

“Furthermore, psychometry assists individuals in selecting career paths that align with their interests and strengths, leading to more fulfilling and satisfying careers.”

The honours graduate does not intend to get bogged down, aiming to explore as many facets of the sector as possible:

"I am eager to embrace learning opportunities and professional growth across various assessment contexts within psychometry, such as industry, education, infant, and pre-school development.

"As I gain experience and expertise over time, I can eventually make a decision about which area of psychometry I want to specialise in.

"One of my long-term aspirations is to become part of a team that develops assessments specifically tailored to the South African context, utilising South African norms.

"This is important because currently, our assessments heavily rely on Eurocentric approaches, and I believe it is crucial to have culturally relevant assessments that accurately reflect the needs and characteristics of the South African population."

Young psychometrist reflects on requirements to get into industry

Sibonelo explains more about what psychometry entails:

"It is a specialised field within psychology that focuses on the design, development, administering, scoring, interpreting, and providing feedback to clients.

"These assessments are designed to measure and evaluate a wide range of human attributes, including cognitive abilities, personality traits, aptitudes, interests, and emotional functioning.

"The primary goal of psychometry is to provide objective and standardised measurements of psychological constructs, enabling professionals to gain insights into an individual's behaviour, capabilities, and mental processes.

The hard-working sis shares how aspiring psychometrists can get accepted into the course:

"In South Africa, students would need a Bachelor of Psychology degree or its equivalent, with a focus on psychometry, which involves 720 hours of supervised practical training.

"Additionally, they must achieve a 70% score in a national board exam administered by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)."

Briefly News wishes Sibonelo the best of luck for the future, and an exciting career ahead.

