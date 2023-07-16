One young lady is amped about starting a new job as an Intern Psychometrist at Nelson Mandela University

The hard-working woman shared her fantastic news on LinkedIn and received many well-wishes

Her post garnered interest from many people, some of whom asked her for tips and funding advice

One young woman is excited about starting a new employment opportunity as an Intern Psychometrist at Nelson Mandela University.

Sibonelo Makgatho is now an Intern Psychometrist. Image: Sibonelo Makgatho/LinkedIn.

According to the National Institute of Psychometrists, psychometric practitioners are experts responsible for administering psychological and neuropsychological tests under the supervision of clinical psychologists.

Port Elizabeth lady excited about job

Sibonelo Makgatho obtained her Honours Degree in Psychology from the University of South Africa, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The young lady shared a picture of herself outside her new place of work and captioned her post:

“I'm excited to be starting my new role as an Intern Psychometrist at Nelson Mandela University.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to embark on this incredible journey of personal and professional growth. Starting this new chapter fills me with a profound sense of excitement and anticipation.

“Like a sponge, I am eager to soak up every opportunity to learn and expand my knowledge in the field of psychology. I look forward to a transformational journey.”

People congratulate Intern Psychometrist

Sibonelo received many well-wishes:

Nomvula Mabaso said:

“Congratulations, and all the best.”

Gabaiphiwe Dibakoane wrote

“All the best with the new journey, Belmira.”

Nomfundo Ndala asked for some advice:

“If you know of any bursaries I can apply for to study Psychometry, please share. I'm currently doing my Honours.”

Phillip Mazibuko added:

“Best of luck, and congratulations.”

