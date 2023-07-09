One determined Gauteng woman is incredibly happy about obtaining work as a safety officer in the field of construction

The lovely lady shared the news in a post on LinkedIn and garnered support from social media users

The newly employed woman also shared a picture as she rocked a helmet and a reflector vest

A lovely Gauteng lady is excited about obtaining work as a health and safety officer in the construction industry.

Yonela Mbangiswano is a proud safety officer. Image: Yonela Mbangiswano/LinkedIn.

The young woman opened up about her win on LinkedIn and had many people impressed with her.

Yonela Mbangiswano is a hard-working woman with a good head on her shoulders. She captioned her post, in part:

"Happy to share that I’ve started my journey as a #healthandsafety officer."

It is amazing to see ladies succeeding in the construction field, which is still often considered by many people to be a sector dominated by men despite women constantly proving themselves.

Construction boss babe warms hearts

Yonela received many kind remarks on her post, and people seemed impressed with her.

Her post was flooded by one word, ‘congratulations’.

Here are some top comments, as compiled by Briefly News.

Rapelang Majoro said:

“Inspiring. Congratulations, dear.”

Tsebo Digana added:

“Love this.”

Joseph Gatambia shared:

“Congratulations, Miss Yonela.”

Zola Lento reacted:

“Congratulations, and all the best.”

Lebogang Winky Mogashoa commented:

“Congratulations. Welcome to team construction.”

Promise Phaho noted:

“Congrats. Best of luck, officer.”

Mamoraka ecd left a kind and encouraging comment:

“Happy for you. Thank God for the change he made in your life.”

Fananaye Gumede wished her the best:

“Congratulations, Yonela. I wish you the best, and I believe they absolutely absorbed you because they have seen the best in you.”

William Nzubechukwu Ahaneku congratulated her:

“Super congratulations.”

