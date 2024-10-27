Siya Kolisi's divorce from Rachel Kolisi was an unexpected development that left many South Africans in disbelief

The Springboks captain was married for eight years until 22 October 2024, when they issued a joint statement about the end of their relationship

Most recently, online users were fascinated by a video showing Siya Kolisi's mood days before the divorce declaration

Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi have been the talk of the town. The former it-couple called it quits, much to the country's dismay.

Siya Kolisi was in a TikTok video rapping to ProKid's 'Uthini Ngo' mere days before his divorce announcement. Image: @libhgeza / TikTok / Franck Fife / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Springboks superstar was often lauded as a loving husband to Rachel. Netizens flooded the comment section of a video of Siya Kolisi, presumably days before his divorce.

Siya Kolisi raps in TikTok video

In a video posted by Love Island South Africa winner, Libo Geza, Siya was hanging out at Nelson Mandela University. He rapped along to a ProKid's Uthini Ngo, which included the lyrics "Free my boys." which social media users into a frenzy.

The clip ends with Siya getting pats on the back in a group hug and him swinging an arm around a young woman. Libho clarified in the comments that he intended to post the video on 12 October 2024 since he wrote in his caption that he should've posted it "on the day it was taken". Watch the video below:

SA floored by Siya Kolisi's song choice in video

Online users shared their reactions to the clip, and many thought the song choice was in poor taste. People also questioned why Libho posted the video amid the divorce news. Read the comments below:

thee.kea commented:

"Oh, he's FREEE alright."

Gwantshu ZeKe commented:

"Wrong timing 😂"

Nomonde was floored:

'"Free my boys'😭😭"

SIYA 🖤🇿🇦 sighed:

"Oh Xhosa men."

Gordly808 was amused:

"The boy is free now 😂."

@Tumi_016gawd added:

"The boy is back in the game."

sibonga🍄 begged:

"Read the room?"

What you need to know about Siya and Rachel Kolisi

Siya Kolisi became the first black Springboks captain while married to Rachel Kolisi and they were dubbed a power couple.

The two had viral moments that convinced South Africans that they had a happy marriage that would stand the test of time.

Many South Africans were in denial over the news of Rachel and Siay Kolsisi's divorce, and they were vocal about it.

Gareth Cliff landed in hot water after he shared his two cents about Rachel and Siya Kolisi through a racial lens.

Woman makes allegations about Siya before divorce

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his soon-to-be ex-wife Rachel stunned many South Africans after announcing they would end their marriage. While the reason for the separation is unknown, one local woman shared her alleged suspicions days before the announcement.

Using the handle @shihundla on TikTok, a woman uploaded a video listing a few local male celebrities who were allegedly unfaithful to their spouses. The names included Oscar Mbo, Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo and Siya Kolisi.

The TikTokker posted the clip almost a week before Siya and Rachel shared their divorce announcement on Tuesday, 22 October.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News