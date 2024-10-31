While Mzansi is still hopeful that the news of the split between Rachel and Siya Kolisi is not accurate, more old clips of the pair are resurfacing

A video of an interview the couple did left many people feeling that the rugby player was more focused on things that fulfilled him more

Social media users were quick to comment on the couple's relationship, while others found Siya's comment humourous

An old interview clip where Siya Kolisi was asked who he would choose between his wife and his sport has Mzansi talking. Image: @siyakolisi

The Springboks captain and his wife Rachel have been silent about their relationship since announcing their divorce, which has people who adore them worried.

While many hope the announcement was a joke, some, like TikTok user @clipperzero, are digging up old videos to make sense of things.

The interview clip shared on TikTok

In the interview, Siya is asked what he would choose between his wife, Rachel, and rugby. He says that was an easy choice before mentioning that he would pick rugby and laugh off with her.

Mzansi peeps share their views about Siya's response

The clip attracted 830 comments from social media users who had something to note about the Kolisis. Some acknowledged the rugby player's humourous character, while others expressed dissatisfaction with his response.

User @Miss Lee noted:

"This guy has a good sense of humour; all of a sudden, his jokes are 'read between the lines' 😒."

User @introvertextrovert added:

"There's 90% truth in all the jokes- Siya was serious, she knew but chose to cover it up with a laugh..she knew, she knew deep down, that Siya was being honest."

Lalitha Pretheelal commented:

"Fame went to his head. He lost a gem who supported him when he was not famous. She is amazing 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

User @SafiyaCdat said:

"He wasn’t joking."

User @Thato Malebatsane added:

"He might have told a joke, but he didn't tell a lie."

User @africanuppity said:

"This breaks my heart as if I knew them personally."

