A throwback video of Rachel Kolisi on her wedding day showed her explaining why she chose two specific colours for her special day

The mother of two wore a beautiful white wedding dress, while her bridesmaids' dresses were black

Many social media users were humoured and surprised when they heard Rachel's explanation

An old video showed Rachel explaining the reason behind choosing her wedding colours. Images: @rachelkolisi, @siyakolisi

People often choose their wedding colours for deeply personal or meaningful reasons, reflecting their tastes, values or shared memories. However, Rachel Kolisi's explanation of her wedding colour choices in a throwback clip surprised Mzansi.

Rachel Kolisi's thought process behind wedding theme

After Rachel and Siya Kolisi announced the end of their eight-year marriage, TikTok user @misssclassique shared an old video of the mother and businesswoman on her wedding day.

In the TikTok clip, which captured a portion of the interview, Rachel shared with a Top Billing presenter why she chose black and white as the theme.

"The decision behind the black bridesmaid dresses is that we wanted to keep things nice and contrasted, and with Siya being black and myself white, we wanted to sort of keep the theme and not have any random colours."

Watch the video below:

Rachel Kolisi's explanation for wedding colours floors Mzansi

Several social media users headed to the woman's comment section to share their laughter and shock about the Kolisis' reasoning for the colours used in their wedding.

@esethusstyle laughed and shared with the public:

"That statement never ever sat right with me."

@ayedeehdd, who found the clip amusing, said:

"I hope it's a joke."

@vuyo_gee wrote in the comments:

"Condolences to MaRachie, shame. Ey, she could've said something else."

A confused @khiweg.musicza stated:

"Heh! I think my ears were closed while I was listening."

A humoured @misspasie_ told app users:

"I love her, but this is wild."

@boitu_chabs added in the comment section:

"My slow self didn't get what was wrong about what she said."

@amoo.gelang_ laughed and said to the online community:

"Guys, I think it came out wrong. Her heart was in the right place, man."

Throwback video shows Rachel Kolisi talking about Siya's absence

Briefly News also reported about an old video that resurfaced showing Rachel talking about Siya travelling and being away for months.

After watching the video, local internet users shared their opinions, with some taking Rachel's side.

