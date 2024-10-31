Rachel Kolisi Was Ready to Divorce Siya Kolisi Last Year Over His "Horrible" Side, Fans Weigh In
- Rachel Kolisi spoke about divorcing Siya Kolisi in his documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story
- The soon-to-be former wife of Springboks captain expressed her frustration over his wild ways in 2023
- Netizens weigh in over the new clip, which was shared on TikTok, debating whether Siya Kolisi was wrong in the marriage
In a shocking twist, Rachel Kolisi revealed her intentions of divorcing Siya Kolisi in his documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story.
Why Rachel Kolisi was fed up with Siya Kolisi
Wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, spoke about her frustration over his wild partying lifestyle in the 2023 documentary. The show premiered on 24 February on Mnet.
Siya Kolisi was also open about his chaotic lifestyle, which was inclusive of heavy drinking and attending strip clubs as well as his spending.
Rachel Kolisi spoke about Siya Kolisi's horrible side that people did not know about.
"It’s like there were two other people. It was Siya, and then there was a horrible Siya. I was ready for a divorce. I was done, done, done.”
Mzansi weigh in on the video clip
Netizens weighed in on the new clip, which was shared on TikTok by Tonitons. They debated whether Siya Kolisi was wrong in the marriage or whether Rachel Kolisi was acting perfectly.
khumo_osego joked:
"Siya Usile he was supposed to get Rachel Kunutu not this nice one."
jann henderson remarked:
"'Horrible Siya', that's harsh; you can NEVER blame one person when a marriage fails; it always takes two, always! It's beyond sad to get divorced, and they have kids💔 NO need to point fingers!!!"
Jay stated:
"Read the book you’ll understand that Siya thought he was the biggest thing ever."
Precious Philile Xaba🇿🇦🇦🇪 claimed:
"This will be his down fall...once you're left by a good woman, kuphelile ngawe. Because favor in your life comes from God through her."
Andy exclaimed:
"Yoh! you would swear siya commited murder the way y’all are so invested in him these days. Ngathi nje kuthiwe skulls were found in his fridge."
user224605634 asked:
"So she did all this before telling the world they are divorcing. Maybe Siya is the innocent one!"
treniy21 shared:
"Siya Kolisi cannot be the innocent one when he fooled around with women. Go and read his book, that girl tried to bekezela. It just got too much for her because your brother doesn't wanna grow up."
Video of Siya choosing between rugby and Rachel surfaces
In a previous report from Briefly News, more old clips of the pair are resurfacing, which point to marital problems.
A video of an interview the couple did left many of their fans feeling that the rugby player was more focused on things that fulfilled him more than his wife.
