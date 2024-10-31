Rachel Kolisi spoke about divorcing Siya Kolisi in his documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story

The soon-to-be former wife of Springboks captain expressed her frustration over his wild ways in 2023

Netizens weigh in over the new clip, which was shared on TikTok, debating whether Siya Kolisi was wrong in the marriage

Rachel Kolisi spoke about divorcing Siya Kolisi last year. Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Marc Piasecki

In a shocking twist, Rachel Kolisi revealed her intentions of divorcing Siya Kolisi in his documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story.

Why Rachel Kolisi was fed up with Siya Kolisi

Wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, spoke about her frustration over his wild partying lifestyle in the 2023 documentary. The show premiered on 24 February on Mnet.

Siya Kolisi was also open about his chaotic lifestyle, which was inclusive of heavy drinking and attending strip clubs as well as his spending.

Rachel Kolisi spoke about Siya Kolisi's horrible side that people did not know about.

"It’s like there were two other people. It was Siya, and then there was a horrible Siya. I was ready for a divorce. I was done, done, done.”

Mzansi weigh in on the video clip

Netizens weighed in on the new clip, which was shared on TikTok by Tonitons. They debated whether Siya Kolisi was wrong in the marriage or whether Rachel Kolisi was acting perfectly.

khumo_osego joked:

"Siya Usile he was supposed to get Rachel Kunutu not this nice one."

jann henderson remarked:

"'Horrible Siya', that's harsh; you can NEVER blame one person when a marriage fails; it always takes two, always! It's beyond sad to get divorced, and they have kids💔 NO need to point fingers!!!"

Jay stated:

"Read the book you’ll understand that Siya thought he was the biggest thing ever."

Precious Philile Xaba🇿🇦🇦🇪 claimed:

"This will be his down fall...once you're left by a good woman, kuphelile ngawe. Because favor in your life comes from God through her."

Andy exclaimed:

"Yoh! you would swear siya commited murder the way y’all are so invested in him these days. Ngathi nje kuthiwe skulls were found in his fridge."

user224605634 asked:

"So she did all this before telling the world they are divorcing. Maybe Siya is the innocent one!"

treniy21 shared:

"Siya Kolisi cannot be the innocent one when he fooled around with women. Go and read his book, that girl tried to bekezela. It just got too much for her because your brother doesn't wanna grow up."

