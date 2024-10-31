An old video that recently resurfaced showed Rachel Kolisi talking about Siya travelling and being gone for months

She noted that she was used to it and mentioned how phones made it easier for people to stay connected

After watching the video, internet users shared their opinions, with some taking Rachel's side

An old video showed Rachel Kolisi speaking about Siya's travelling. Images: @rachelkolisi, @siyakolisi

Since the Kolisis announced their divorce, many old videos of them have resurfaced, stirring public interest and curiosity. In one of these videos, Rachel speaks candidly about Siya being away for months, dividing internet users and sparking debates about the couple's relationship.

Rachel Kolisi talks about Siya's absence

In a throwback clip shared by the TikTok account @clipperzero_, Rachel, who appeared on the podcast The African CEO, spoke about her relationship with Siya and his life as a rugby player.

She said in the video:

"From the beginning, we've always had situations of him being away for one, two, three, four months at a time, and you learn to kind of live with that."

She also mentioned that she has friends whose husbands travel for three days, which made her wonder how they cope with their partners' absence.

The businesswoman continued:

"You just get so used to it. You kind of just get on with life. There's so much access over the phone that's been made a lot easier now to stay connected."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi comments on throwback clip of Rachel Kolisi

Several local internet users headed to the comments to share their thoughts about the couple's relationship since they announced their divorce. Some people took Rachel's side, while others defended Siya.

@smillysonto shared their opinion with app users:

"Siya trained her to live without him. She divorced him, knowing she could fully survive on her own."

A surprised @ukwandza_kwami asked:

"Haibo, was Siya supposed to stop playing rugby?"

@user75278335737664 also added their opinion in the comment section:

"It became normal for him when, in fact, she had to endure missing him and taking care of everything by herself. That's not fair."

@sharonseach said to the public:

"Distance isn't the problem. Independence is key."

@boobookittyfck1 pointed out:

"In this old interview, she even looked sad and tired. Shame."

@mamakhetsy8 told the online community:

"Until you are married, you will understand what Rachel is saying."

Rachel Kolisi's clapbacks to women resurface after divorce

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi online users recently revisited Rachel's famous clapbacks directed towards women thirsting over her soon-to-be ex-husband, Siya.

Nicholas and Keziah Kolisi's mother was caught in a social media storm when she had to put ladies in their place.

