Kenya McKenzie, the daughter of the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture of South Africa, Gayton McKenzie, shared the prank she pulled on her dad

She showed her father a picture of an "ugly dog" on WhatsApp and shared his honest reaction after seeing the animal

Internet users couldn't help but laugh at what Gayton had to say to his daughter, the prankster

Gayton McKenzie had questions for his daughter when she pulled a comical prank on him. Images: Gallo Images, Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

In the digital age, kids often enjoy pranking their parents with photos, capturing their hilarious reactions to share with the world. Politician Gayton McKenzie's daughter joined in on the fun, pulling off a memorable prank on her dad and giving everyone a good laugh.

Gayton McKenzie's daughter pranks him

Kenya McKenzie, the child of South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@kenyathecountry_) showing her WhatsApp conversation with her father.

The daughter, one of eight children, pranked Gayton by telling him via voice notes that their neighbours were going on holiday to Gqeberha and asked her to take care of their dog while they were away.

Kenya, who also said she would receive R200 every day they're gone, then showed her father a picture of the animal, which some may not necessarily describe as cute.

Gayton replied in a voice note:

"Kenya, is that a dog or a tokoloshe? It looks like a grandfather tokoloshe. Are you sure you want to look after that tokoloshe?"

Watch the video showing their hilarious conversation below:

Gayton McKenzie's daughter's prank humours Mzansi

Several social media users found the prank hilarious, and many referred to the politician as their president while commenting on what he had to say in the voice note conversation with his daughter.

@sdot2..isz_tuff said to Kenya:

"You're on your own with your tokoloshe, girl."

@jonco320 told the online community:

"Our president is funny."

@taste_of_jess laughed and asked the Patriotic Alliance leader's daughter:

"Where did you find the picture?"

Kenya responded to the TikTok user:

"I searched 'ugly dog.'"

@candz216, who found the clip humourous, said:

"Shame, Pres is actually so sweet. You can hear he is unhappy, but he didn't say no."

@mrs_rambling loved the video and commented:

"I need this picture. I think I also need to prank some people."

@tessa_751 wrote with a laugh:

"Coloured parents have no filter at all."

SA cracks jokes after seeing Gayton McKenzie on a horse

Briefly News also reported about an old photo of Gayton, who was at the time the mayor of The Central Karoo District, sitting happily on a horse.

The politician indicated that the animal was his mayoral transportation, leaving many online users amused.

